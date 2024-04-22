Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 276.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.59. 601,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,525. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

