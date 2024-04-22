Brokerages Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Target Price at $26.60

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKS. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

JKS stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($1.11). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

