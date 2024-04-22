First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

FFNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

