Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 400 ($4.98) price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.29) to GBX 365 ($4.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 450 ($5.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 407 ($5.07).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,454.55%.
In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.77), for a total transaction of £87,748.80 ($109,235.40). 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.
