Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 400 ($4.98) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.29) to GBX 365 ($4.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 450 ($5.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 407 ($5.07).

Get Hunting alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hunting

Hunting Stock Performance

Hunting Announces Dividend

Shares of HTG opened at GBX 359 ($4.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of £592.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 321.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 300.04. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 369.50 ($4.60).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,454.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.77), for a total transaction of £87,748.80 ($109,235.40). 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hunting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.