BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.14) price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($32.49) to GBX 2,520 ($31.37) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.61) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($32.49) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,367.50 ($29.47).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP
BHP Group Trading Up 0.6 %
BHP Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,344.83%.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.