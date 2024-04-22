Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,748,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.11 on Monday, hitting $272.04. 968,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.90 and a 200 day moving average of $281.51.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.95.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

