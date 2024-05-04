West Family Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tenaris Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,704. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Tenaris had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

