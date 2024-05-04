West Family Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,838 James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,838 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHX. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 23,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JHX shares. StockNews.com cut James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JHX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. 30,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,467. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. James Hardie Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

