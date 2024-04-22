Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Receives C$15.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKE. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

SKE stock opened at C$6.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.78. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.20 and a 52-week high of C$10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$573.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

