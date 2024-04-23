1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,820 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,042,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,069 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 686,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after acquiring an additional 524,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,678. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.