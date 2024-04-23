8,747 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270,162 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,542,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after acquiring an additional 338,346 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,566,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 67,535 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,512,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,553,000 after acquiring an additional 96,497 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 148,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,952. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $36.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

