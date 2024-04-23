Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Up 0.5%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $471.60 and last traded at $469.41. 500,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,518,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $466.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $524.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,418. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Adobe by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after acquiring an additional 590,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

