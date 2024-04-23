Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Down 6.9%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $33.05. Approximately 2,576,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,158,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
