Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $306.79 and last traded at $303.70. 44,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 346,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,433,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $87,733,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $81,299,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,151,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

