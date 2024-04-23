Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.37

Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Atrato Onsite Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

ROOF opened at GBX 75.45 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £113.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,895.00 and a beta of -0.16. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 66.20 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.40 ($1.08). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.84.

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Further Reading

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

