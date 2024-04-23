Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.37

Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Atrato Onsite Energy Trading Down 0.5 %
ROOF opened at GBX 75.45 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £113.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,895.00 and a beta of -0.16. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 66.20 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.40 ($1.08). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.84.
About Atrato Onsite Energy
