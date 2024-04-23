Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVBH stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

