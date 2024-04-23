Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Avidbank Stock Up ∞
AVBH stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $22.00.
Avidbank Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avidbank
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.