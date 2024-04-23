Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 106.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

