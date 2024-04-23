Monument Capital Management Invests $249,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 704 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 36,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1 %
Meta Platforms stock opened at $481.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.81 and a 200 day moving average of $401.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Susquehanna raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms
In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total transaction of $291,675.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,853,183.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,391,935 shares of company stock valued at $666,288,408 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
