Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,166 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after buying an additional 382,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,509,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,876,000 after buying an additional 152,235 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

