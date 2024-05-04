BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BFZ traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 65,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,480. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.
About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
