BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 320,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,905. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

