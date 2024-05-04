SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS:BFEB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. 4,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.