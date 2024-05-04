Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 2,668,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 16,063,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Corcel Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of £7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Corcel

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

