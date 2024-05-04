JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 251,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 698% from the previous session’s volume of 31,509 shares.The stock last traded at $38.52 and had previously closed at $38.27.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPMB. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,916,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,094,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 92,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

