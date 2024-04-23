Bitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.25 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $66,478.40 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,308.91 billion and $1.25 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.56 or 0.00763491 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00050698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.78 or 0.00107979 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,689,259 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

