Boeing (BA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market open on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boeing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Boeing Price Performance
NYSE:BA opened at $170.53 on Tuesday. Boeing has a one year low of $167.53 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
