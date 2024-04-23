Boeing (BA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boeing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $170.53 on Tuesday. Boeing has a one year low of $167.53 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.