Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 81,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,219.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 278,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 230,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,591. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $56.94.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

