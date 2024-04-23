Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ERO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cormark upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.83.

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded down C$0.26 on Tuesday, reaching C$26.34. 330,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,175. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.50.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.0165631 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

