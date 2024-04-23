Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.70.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of K traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.97. 2,303,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,387. The company has a market cap of C$11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.60.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,621 shares of company stock worth $893,873. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.