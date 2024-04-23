Raymond James Boosts NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$14.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NXE. Cormark upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE NXE traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.72. 741,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,479. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.75 and a 1 year high of C$12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.50.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$5,099,500.00. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

