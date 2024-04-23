Raymond James Raises MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$20.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MAG. National Bankshares dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.83.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG stock traded up C$0.41 on Tuesday, hitting C$16.67. 217,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$18.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.80.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.5547739 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MAG Silver

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90. In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. Insiders sold 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.