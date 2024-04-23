U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Decreased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. 4,029,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,772,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

