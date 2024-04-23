St. James’ Place’s (STJ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.65) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of St. James’s Place to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.18) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.50) to GBX 750 ($9.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($9.79) to GBX 637 ($7.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 646.75 ($7.99).
In related news, insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,970.72 ($2,434.19). Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
