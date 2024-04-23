Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$23.25

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$24.50 to C$24.75 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.25.

TSE:LUG traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.04. The company had a trading volume of 89,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,116. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.3629738 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. Insiders own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

