First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock remained flat at $6.41 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
