Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:HBANL)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:HBANL traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $25.67.
About Huntington Bancshares
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.