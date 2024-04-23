Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:HBANL)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HBANL traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

