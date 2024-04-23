Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 245 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $297,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.79. 16,089,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,195,625. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

