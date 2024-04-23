Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 234 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.99. 898,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,679. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.76. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.92 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

