The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Boeing by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Boeing by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,536. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.53 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.71.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

