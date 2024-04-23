Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAU. Stifel Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Montage Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

MAU stock opened at C$1.21 on Friday. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin John Ross sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$139,440.00. 49.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

