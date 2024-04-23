SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.42.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIL

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at SilverCrest Metals

CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.52.

In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total value of C$472,440.00. In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$472,440.00. Also, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 259,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.48, for a total value of C$2,457,471.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,578.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.