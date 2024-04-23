Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,435,000 after buying an additional 2,041,612 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,821,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 200,677 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $149,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

