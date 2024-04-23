Monument Capital Management Invests $231,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
RCL stock opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.50. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
