2,341 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10,892.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Read Our Latest Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.