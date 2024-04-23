PDS Planning Inc Buys 1,617 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,164 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 252,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,838. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

