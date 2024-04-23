JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income (LON:JUGI) Insider Katrina Hart Acquires 1,700 Shares

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income (LON:JUGI – Get Free Report) insider Katrina Hart acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £4,981 ($6,152.42).

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of LON JUGI traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 306 ($3.78). The stock had a trading volume of 406,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,302. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.71 ($3.79).

