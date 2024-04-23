1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,105 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock remained flat at $22.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,423,889 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

