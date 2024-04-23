IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Alexander Scott Acquires 52 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott acquired 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($184.34).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IntegraFin alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Alexander Scott acquired 56 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £151.76 ($187.45).

IntegraFin Stock Up 2.6 %

IntegraFin stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 300 ($3.71). The company had a trading volume of 203,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,826. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.09. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 208.73 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 312.40 ($3.86). The company has a market capitalization of £993.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,963.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.45) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IntegraFin

IntegraFin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.