ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Lifted by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ASML by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ASML traded up $20.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $892.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,760. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $352.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $957.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $798.76.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.