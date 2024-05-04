Swiss National Bank Sells 46,900 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,439,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Zoetis worth $284,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $167.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,449. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

